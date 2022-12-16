'GMFB' breaks down Brock Purdy's fit in 49ers offense
The "Good Morning Football" crew reacts to the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."
The Seattle Seahawks are reeling after losing three of their last four games, including two straight at home.
or the second time in the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks have dropped three consecutive games at home after losing to the 49ers.
The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants [more]
Takeaways from the #49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Thirteen days ago, Brock Purdy was a little-known backup quarterback. A rookie who wasn’t supposed to see the field, this year and possibly ever. Now, Brock Purdy is the toast of the league. Three games. Three wins. Over the Dolphins, the Buccaneers, and the Seahawks. And a division title. While the 49ers have a stellar [more]
Catch all the highlights from the Week 15 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football.
Some Seahawks fans seem to be taking last night's loss to the 49ers better than others.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) There's a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents. After allowing 400-plus yards for a franchise-record fifth straight game in a defeat last week at Detroit, the Vikings (10-3) will take another crack at clinching when they host Indianapolis (4-8-1) on Saturday. ''Everybody's kind of on them at this moment, so I feel like they've got a lot to prove,'' wide receiver Justin Jefferson said.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
The 49ers have officially clinched a playoff spot.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
