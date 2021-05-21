'GMFB' breaks down biggest deep threats in NFL history
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the biggest deep threats in NFL history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden. McMillan called the Knicks one of the league's glamour franchises, even though this is New York's first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.
The NBA's Coach of the Year recipient as voted on by media has not been announced.
Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.
In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.
ATLANTA (AP) Nate McMillan gives a glimpse of his coaching style when he talks about his playing days. ''A guy who put his nose in everything,'' McMillan recalled. Atlanta was plodding along at 14-20 when Lloyd Pierce was fired just before the All-Star break.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.
Baffert and his horses are banned from several lucrative NY races, including the third leg of the Triple Crown.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.
The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old ''We Believe'' Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. ''Shoutout to Baron Davis,'' Curry said - and BD might say the same for Steph.
Tyson Fury over the weekend confirmed the August date for the much-hyped undisputed championship fight against Anthony Joshua, setting up one of the biggest fights in boxing history.
See who Michael Chandler should fight next after falling short of the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner.
Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021
The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.
Editor’s note: This story initially ran March 2, 2021. Visions of a five-wide dash past the start-finish line danced through Martin Truex Jr.’s head as he and two other NASCAR Cup Series champions got a glimpse of the Circuit of The Americas road course during Tuesday’s Goodyear tire test in Austin, Texas. Truex, the 2017 […]
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball is ready for his next task: leading the young Hornets to a State Farm Play-In Tournament win.
Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.