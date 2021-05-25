'GMFB' breaks down the best 'forgotten' NFL plays and moments
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the best forgotten NFL plays and moments. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the best forgotten NFL plays and moments. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.
Picks for Friday night's NHL playoff action.
The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.
Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.
Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.
EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]
Corey Conners has waited all his life to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs meet their historic rivals in the National Hockey League playoffs, but the little matter of leading a major golf championship is getting in the way of his viewing pleasure. The Leafs started their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night barely an hour after Conners wrapped up a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. But with a 5 a.m. alarm looming in order to rise for his early second-round tee time, the Canadian golfer indicated it would be business first as he plans to tuck in before the end of the hockey game.
PHOENIX (AP) Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams.
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.
They've lost homecourt advantage and couldn't slow Luka Doncic. What can LA do to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole?
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
Greg Woodward also claimed he is in his high school's Hall of Fame, which doesn't exist.
Harry Higgs made a combined 122 feet of birdie putts on his final two holes.
For just a moment, John Daly led the PGA Championship once more.
"Our membership has spoken and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said. "It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved," Hoyer added. Hoyer and KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul were also re-elected unopposed to the role of BWF president and deputy president while 20 BWF council members were confirmed for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.
YouTube celebrity-turned boxer Jake Paul reportedly signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports which has the boxing world in an uproar with Tyson Fury and Shaq calling him out on social media.
GameTime takes a look at the first round matchup between the Nets and the Celtics.
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
Grimes is a projected late first-round to early second-round draft pick in this year’s NBA draft.
Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]