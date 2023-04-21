"GMFB" breaks down the 2011 NFL Draft.

Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by diving further into Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new massive extension and what that means for the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Next, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers and their QB Brock Purdy's latest comments when he spoke with Jori last week regarding his elbow surgery. They also address the rumors that the 49ers are looking to trade QB Trey Lance, and discuss what compensation it would take for other teams to acquire the young player. Later, Charles and Jori make one move (either through the draft, free agency or a trade) that would drastically improve each NFC team heading into the 2023 season.