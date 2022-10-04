GMFB on Bills not winning one-score games: ‘Don’t penalize them for whooping a–‘

The Bills won 23-20 over the Ravens in Week 4.

It was music to the ears of NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt.

On Monday’s “Good Morning Football,” Brandt called the idea that the Bills could not win a one-score game the “stupidest storyline” in the NFL. He hated it and still does.

“Don’t penalize them for whooping a–,” Brandt said.

For more GMFB on the Bills, see the attached clip below:

"The narrative that the Bills can't win one score games is the dumbest storyline in the NFL." 📺: @GMFB pic.twitter.com/9zniCNaVfB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 3, 2022

Related

Bills' Jamison Crowder out indefinitely with ankle injury Bills' Stefon Diggs, Von Miller take charge vs. Ravens: 'We never felt like we was out of it' Report: Bills' Jamison Crowder on crutches after Ravens win

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire