'GMFB': Best plays and moments of the 2020 season
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the best plays and moments of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down the best plays and moments of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The mic'd up exchange between the Chiefs quarterback and the Super Bowl MVP went viral.
The paper later changed the headline
Vita Vea and Kevin Minter wore matching T-shirts with Brady's infamous photo from the 2000 NFL Draft combine at the Bucs' Super Bowl victory parade.
Five talking points from the Australian Open on Thursday:
The former top overall prospect has fallen quite a bit since winning a World Series.
Dak Prescott's franchise tag drama continues in Dallas; the free agency period could also bring cornerback and defensive line help.
Stephen Curry reacts to Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry's historic stat line.
Trade talks seem to be heating up.
After LaMelo Ball did not see the court in the fourth quarter vs. Memphis, head coach James Borrego explained the reasoning for his benching
Tom Brady (jokingly) devised a master plan to earn himself and his Bucs teammates a few extra bucks from Super Bowl 55, according his QB coach.
Raiders odds on favorite as potential trade destination for QB Russell Wilson
Five takeaways from the Lakers' 114-113 overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Staples Center. It wasn't pretty.
Tyrrell Hatton said Bryson DeChambeau would be "very brave" if he attempted to drive Bay Hill's par-5 sixth in competition.
Brady and Mahomes were mic'd up for their postgame chat.
Cowher paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, via a message on Twitter.
Mike Jones Jr. is on the move after starting seven games for the Tigers last year.
Does Roethlisberger return this coming season has been a hot topic, and who better than the outspoken Ike Taylor to offer his take?
The name who will grab most of the headlines in Wednesday’s three-team trade between the Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals is Andrew Benintendi, but the Mets certainly landed an intriguing prospect in Khalil Lee.
Alex Bowman claimed a second Daytona 500 pole position in qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup season-opener, with team-mate William Byron securing a second Hendrick Motorsports front-row in three years
During the second round of the Australian Open, all Rafael Nadal could do was laugh when an aggrieved spectator flipped him off.