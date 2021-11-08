'GMFB' awards Week 9 game balls
The "Good Morning Football" crew awards Week 9 game balls. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Cardinals were shorthanded on offense heading into Sunday’s game against the 49ers and the situation got even worse on the first offensive play of the game. Running back Chase Edmonds hurt his ankle and did not return to the game. Word on Monday is that it will be a while before he’s back in [more]
Panthers fans who went to Sunday’s game in Charlotte saw a pro wrestling match break out, when New England quarterback Mac Jones grabbed and twisted the ankle of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns after a sack and a fumble and a pursuit for the ball. It looked bad. It looked like a cheap shot, an [more]
What can we learn from the #Chiefs' Week 9 snap counts?
What a great game from the Broncos! Let's keep playing like this!
Several current and former NFL players aren't happy with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after his ankle grab of Brian Burns injured the Panthers defensive end Sunday.
The Cardinals didn’t have Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, or A.J. Green for Sunday’s road game against the 49ers, but they didn’t have any problem offensively. Arizona rolled up 437 yards and led the 49ers 31-7 in the third quarter of what turned out to be a 31-17 win in Santa Clara. Colt McCoy went 22-of-26 [more]
A.J. Brown admitted that he didn't have his best game against the Rams, and the Titans wide receiver wasn't pleased with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
New York Giants FS Xavier McKinney and DL Dexter Lawrence earned the team's highest PFF grades in Week 9. The lowest grade will shock you.
NFL writers were very impressed with the Arizona Cardinals after their 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.
The Rams' loss to the Titans in Week 9 could have long-lasting effects on their chances to win the NFC West.
Things are not going well for Jimmy Lake in his second season as Washington's head coach.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
Was Kliff Kingsbury taking a shot at Texas Longhorns fans or being sincere?
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks: Week 10. After a few bad performances and a couple of big upsets, the November post-season and playoff picture gets even more interesting.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 10? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
This would be a wild offseason for the Giants.