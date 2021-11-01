'GMFB' awards Week 8 game balls
The "Good Morning Football" crew awards Week 8 game balls. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Justin Herbert explained what the Patriots did to stump him.
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry suffered a possible season-ending foot injury in the team's Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Falcons learned on Sunday morning that they would not have wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the lineup for their game against the Panthers and a statement Ridley released later in the day suggested it will be a while before he’ll return to action. Ridley said that he needs to “step away from football” in [more]
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Sunday's game and how we graded the Bears in their loss to the 49ers.
Here's what Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after their 2020 matchup, according to Albert Breer.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
There are a few teams that might feel they're just one piece away.
Amari Cooper scored the Cowboys' game-winning touchdown, but a fellow receiver wanted to change his mind about the play before it was set.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
Strahan did not like the Lions players posing for pictures and exchanging jerseys with Eagles players after the 44-6 loss
The Titans' Derrick Henry has been so relentlessly durable that a serious injury hasn’t felt possible. So what's next for the running back room?
There are two peripheral points noteworthy from the Dolphins’ 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, extending the Dolphins’ losing streak to seven games.
The Cowboys played without their franchise quarterback and lost their left tackle, top wideout and corner at various points of the game. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Henry injured his foot during the Titans' second offensive drive of the game.
TCU will conduct a national search but its next football coach may be on the other side of the Metroplex.
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resolved his differences with Mark Davis. Now, Gruden could be aiming higher. Gruden is currently mulling his legal options regarding potential claims against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. PFT previously raised the question of whether Gruden would file a lawsuit alleging [more]
Ohio State drops one spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll as Sparty takes big leap.
The Saints have lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury today, and yet it’s the Buccaneers for whom everything is going wrong. The Bucs also lost a key player, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is out of the game with back spasms. And the Saints are up 23-7 in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian [more]