'GMFB' awards Week 4 game balls
The "Good Morning Football" crew awards game balls for the top performers in Week 4. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Colts got their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday, soundly defeating the Dolphins. Despite playing on a couple of sprained ankles, quarterback Carson Wentz led the offense well, finishing 24-of-32 passing for 228 yards with a pair of touchdowns. During his postgame press conference, head coach Frank Reich commended Wentz for his [more]
The Bears take down the division rival Lions 24-14 and Justin Fields looks like the future.
The Cowboys were trailing at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but any fears that they’d lose the game were eliminated before the third quarter was over. Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns as part of a 23-0 run that powered the Cowboys on their way to a 36-28 home victory. Prescott had four touchdown [more]
Here's what Tom Brady told Mac Jones after the Bucs beat the Patriots.
By the time kickoff rolled around, 90% of the bets were on the Bucs covering the 7-point spread.
The Jets got their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday and a couple of their players made a little history during the 27-24 overtime win. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had two sacks and linebacker Quincy Williams recorded the first of his NFL career, which made them the first brothers to record sacks for [more]
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he did not travel back to Florida with the team after it lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Trey Lance did something that no NFL quarterback has done in more than 40 years.
The Patriots coach lost to his old quarterback Tom Brady and tried to win a battle with his teeth.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
Patriots rookie Mac Jones and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady shared a moment after Tampa Bay beat New England Sunday night.
“We just said we'll catch up for a little bit,” Brady said. Belichick went to make sure of it, though, walking into the postgame Bucs locker room looking for Brady. It was no small gesture.
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
Rob Gronkowski shared some context about the severity of the injury that will force him to miss the Buccaneers' matchup with his former team, the Patriots.
Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to try to play through an injured right calf before finally calling it quits at halftime. Now Garoppolo is dealing with another early season injury that could force him to miss time. Garoppolo has began the season as a starting quarterback five times in his career and has now gotten hurt before the end of the fourth game in four of those.
The Ravens went for a record instead of taking a knee.
Breaking down the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had a huge win in LA vs. the Rams. Patrick Mahomes breaks Chiefs out of slump. Saints have stinging OT loss to Giants.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tells the story of being fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City