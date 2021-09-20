'GMFB' awards Week 2 game balls
The "Good Morning Football" crew awards game balls for Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bears get their first win of the season led by star rookie QB Justin Fields after Andy Dalton went down with an apparent knee injury.
It’s only been two games, but the connection between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp seems strong. In Week One, Kupp caught seven passes for 108 yards with a touchdown. In Sunday’s victory over the Colts, Kupp had nine receptions for 163 yards with two touchdowns. He’s had only one game with more [more]
Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss
Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.
After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
The Rush: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes duel ends in a stunner
The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.” The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid [more]
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh called out to QB Lamar Jackson about going for it on a pivotal 4th down that sealed Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did something on Sunday night that he’s never done before. With the team up 35-24 in the third quarter, Mahomes tried to throw a pass to tight end Travis Kelce with Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh bearing down on him. Ravens cornerback Tavon Young picked off the floater and Mahomes had [more]
The NFL season is only two weeks old, but several players – including Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Derek Carr – are building cases for MVP honors.
7 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11 Week 2 loss to the 49ers
In Rams' 27-24 victory over Colts, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel and the Rams' defense provide big plays, but the special teams unit is a concern.
Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones transformed into a blocker on two occasions Sunday against the Jets, and head coach Bill Belichick took notice.
Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m., ESPN):
#Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman ambushed #Ravens WR Sammy Watkins during pregame warmups. 😂 😂 😂
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the clock he was watching powered off during a crucial stretch at the end of Dallas' win over the Chargers.
Get ahead of the competition with Andy Behrens' early waiver wire pickups for Week 3.