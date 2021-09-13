'GMFB' awards Week 1 game balls
The "Good Morning Football" crew awards game balls for Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
It took Matthew Stafford one game with the Rams to set new career-highs in two categories.
Jags' debacle against Texans should show coach Urban Meyer he can’t operate as he did in college. Nothing he's done so far has shown he realizes that.
Burrow called his shot at the line and won the game for his team.
The Chicago Bears got blown out by the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, in what was an overall 'dud' of a night. There were some bright spots, however, as we note in this week's Studs and Duds.
Week 1 of the NFL schedule is almost in the books. Here are some of the top playmakers and biggest losers from this Sunday's games.
Just imagine if he played all the snaps for the Bears.
Week 1 produced a throwback performance from veteran Mark Ingram, while two rookie backs proved they're worth a closer look in fantasy leagues.
New England seemed on the verge of mounting a game-winning drive. But the Patriots faltered.
A lot of things went well for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in his first NFL start, but he wasn’t dwelling on positives after the game came to an end. The Dolphins held on for a 17-16 win after running back Damien Harris lost a late fumble and the Miami offense ran out the clock, which [more]
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly suffers hip subluxation in loss to Chargers.
What teams are atop the Power Rankings after Week 1?
Highlighting one standout and four disappointments from the Packers' 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 1.
How Carson Wentz fared in his debut with the Colts.
Najee Harris wants everything the Bills fans want to give him.