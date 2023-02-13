'GMFB' award Super Bowl Sunday game ball
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
The message, of course, was sent with love.
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that other owners currently are miffed at [more]
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on a bum ankle, showing he is on a fast path to one day supplanting Tom Brady as football's GOAT.
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
A borderline late penalty impacted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl. Was it the right call?
Players were slipping around the field at State Farm Stadium.
Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next two seasons.
Henne delivered for the Chiefs at critical junctures of two different postseasons, including during this year's run to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments. “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with [more]
Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter Sunday.