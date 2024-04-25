GMC Prep golf sweeps area again

Apr. 24—Make it two years in a row now that the GMC Prep boys and girls golf teams have swept their way to area titles.

The Bulldogs and Lady Dogs were tops at the Area 2 tournament held at Twin City Country Club in nearby Tennille Monday. GMC also had the two low medalists for the day with freshman Grant Edens' 84 taking top marks in the boys field while Madi Grace Simmons shot a 95 to lead the girls.

In addition to the consecutive area championships, it's also the second straight time that a GMC boys golfer has achieved area low medalist. This is the first area low medal honor for Simmons after she finished as runner-up last year at The Club at Lake Sinclair.

The Bulldog boys remained in a tight pack behind Edens and his 84. Junior Logan McMillan and sophomore Conner Zecca fired matching 86es and Josh Walker finished with an 87 to round out the team's score of 343.

"Having four players score in the 80s shows how consistent this team is," GMC Prep head golf coach Logan Cook said. "We have many players who could end up as our top scorer any given day, and then it is even better that none of them are seniors. We have high expectations heading into the state tournament and are excited to see how we play."

The race for first-place team wasn't tight as GMC beat out second-place Portal by 131 strokes. The low medal honor was close, however, as Edens earned that recognition by just one shot over McIntosh County Academy's Garin Williford.

In the girls competition, Simmons and Lydia Brown combined to shoot a 223 to best McIntosh's 259. Because there are fewer athletes, girls golf requires only two members to total a team score where boys golf needs four.

Both the GMC boys and girls will now turn their attention towards the GHSA Class A Division 2 state championships, which are being held at Southern Hills Country Club near Hawkinsville May 20-21. The Bulldogs and Lady Dogs each finished fifth at state last year. Lake Oconee Academy of Greensboro swept the state championships in 2023.