GMC Prep boys win second Directors Cup

Jun. 13—Georgia Military College Prep School boys athletics has once again been rewarded for the department's robust efforts across male sports.

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs have received the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Directors Cup for GHSA Class A Division 2.

Created in the 1999-2000 school year, the award recognizes top athletic departments in all eight GHSA classifications with a trophy given to boys, girls, and overall winners. The GADA has a system whereby schools earn points based on how deep their varsity sports programs advance into the state playoffs.

The GMC Prep boys had the most points among Class A D2 schools at 439. Lake Oconee Academy of nearby Greensboro was the runner-up at 391.

"It shows we're going in the right direction and being competitive in pretty much everything," GMC Prep Athletic Director Rusty Courson said of the Directors Cup win.

Schools are awarded points for making the playoffs, but can really elevate their totals by going far in bracketed sports like soccer, tennis and baseball. State champions receive 100 points, runners-up get 90, and the values continue decreasing from there. In non-bracketed sports such as track and field, cross country, and golf, points are given solely based on where a school finishes in the final standings. Each school's highest-scoring eight sports are taken into account in order to level the playing field as some schools have more athletic programs than others.

Unlike last year's Directors Cup win for GMC Prep, this most recent one was driven by a state championship as 'Dogs soccer defeated Atkinson County for the crown last month. The track team took third at state to grab 85 more points while both cross country and golf earned 80 points apiece with their fourth-place finishes. Tennis, baseball and wrestling all pitched in as well.

Courson commended athletes up and down the boys rosters for their achievement.

"The seniors did a lot by leading us to this point, and the younger group is also driving us in the weight room and on the field," he said. "That weight room in the offseason is what develops the team for the season, and our kids are really buying into the weight room right now. I wouldn't be surprised to see more Directors Cups in the future."

On the girls side, GMC Prep finished third in the standings. No one was going to catch LOA's 576 points bolstered by championships in tennis, golf and a state runner-up finish in soccer. Schley County was second in the girls rankings at 414 points while GMC had 376.

LOA also earned the overall Directors Cup that combines both the girls and boys point totals for Class A D2 for the second consecutive year. The Titans totaled 967 points as an athletic department while GMC Prep was second at 815.