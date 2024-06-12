GMC men's golf takes second at nationals

Jun. 11—Landing four golfers on the NJCAA All-America was not enough to earn Georgia Military College men's golf a fourth national championship in program history late last week.

The Bulldogs finished as Division III national runners-up for a second consecutive year behind Sandhills Community College, whose scoring golfers took up each of the top-four slots on the leaderboard.

The Flyers of North Carolina are now four-time defending NJCAA D3 champs after having shot 1140 (12-under par) as a team at New York's Chautauqua Golf Club. GMC was 48 shots behind at 1188 (36-over), but was also comfortably ahead of third-place DuPage Community College (Illinois) in the final standings of the four-day event. DuPage shot 73-over as a team.

Sandhills shot the four lowest rounds of the teams competing at the tournament. Sandhills held a nine-stroke lead over GMC and DuPage after the opening round, and continued extending the advantage from there with a tournament-low 280 on Wednesday's day two. The Flyers' day one 291 was their highest stroke count during the event. The Bulldogs matched that number on the second day, but their next lowest was their 295 on Thursday.

Three out of Sandhills' four scoring golfers were sophomores. Those three were the Flyers' leaders. Daniel Aitken won low medalist at 5-under, Ben Read was individual runner-up at 4-under, and Watcharakan Chankarn was third at 1-over.

The Bulldogs under head coach Kirk Kayden were led on the course by freshmen Brady Wentz (6-over) and Gehrig Massey (7-over), who finished fifth and tied for sixth respectively. Both were automatically selected as First Team All-Americans by finishing top-six as individuals in the championship tournament that wrapped up Friday. Ross Tetrault (11-over, T-9th) and Caden Camp (17-over, 12th), both freshmen also, were dubbed Second Team All-Americans thanks to their finishes inside the top-12. Those four honors bring the total of GMC men's golfers to earn All-America status to 25 all-time.