GMC JC football signs massive class

Feb. 13—National Signing Day is a twofold observance for the Georgia Military College junior college football program.

Not only do head coach Rob Manchester and staff celebrate a new crop of incoming Bulldog recruits, there's also the group that signs to continue on at four-year institutions.

As for those rising up from the high school ranks, 2024 marks a banner year for GMC football as 83 student-athletes have committed to join the team. That's a program record.

"We are excited to welcome these young men to the GMC family and are confident that they will make us proud both on and off the field," coach Manchester said in a press release from the school. "Today marks a significant step forward for our program, and we look forward to the impact these athletes will have in the future."

The newcomers will report late this summer in hopes of eventually finding themselves in the same seat as the 17 young men who worked their way toward opportunities at four-year schools. The full list of current Bulldogs advancing on includes: OL Larry Crawford to the University of Houston; DB Cameron Goggins to Florida Atlantic University; First Team All-American LB Travion Barnes to Florida International University; DL Dailen Howard to East Tennessee State University; K/P Mason Maddox to the University of West Georgia; DL Dawson Rivers to Norfolk State University; DL Johnerio Holt to North Greenville University; QB Abe Stowe to Shorter University; Second Team All-American OL Antonio Sanders to Southern University; OL Noah Brown to Albany State University; TE Ivan Arroyo to Bethel University; K Britton Williams to Kennesaw State University; DB Jeremiah Holmes to Georgia Southern University; DB Jaavan Mack to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte; DL Brian Dennis to Valdosta State University; OL Nick Cribbs to Texas Southern University; and DB Nicolis Adu Poku to Arkansas Baptist College.