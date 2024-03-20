'GMA' anchors share their picks to win NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, dubbed 'March Madness', begins Wednesday, March 20.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
Howard needed just one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. They missed three in a row during the wild finish.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
March Madness is damn near perfect. If anything, the 'First Four' should be wiped out.
You don't want to go overboard picking upsets in your bracket, but you don't want to go all chalk either. Scott Pianowski reveals five teams set to surprise.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
Is this the year for Purdue to make a Final Four run?
Selection Sunday is here.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
North Carolina's RJ Davis and Armando Bacot return to the NCAA tournament after falling short of the championship in the 2022 title game.
Virginia struggled this season but bettors aren't worried about that.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
South Carolina is a better-than-even-money favorite to win the national title again.