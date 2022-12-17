GM Steve Keim's future with Arizona Cardinals 'certainly in doubt' amid leave of absence

The Arizona Cardinals surprised the NFL world earlier this week when they announced that general manager Steve Keim was taking a "health-related leave of absence."

What does this mean for his future with the organization?

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shed some light on the GM's situation on the NFL Network on Thursday, saying that Keim's future with the organization was "certainly in doubt" and was "up in the air."

"An indefinite, health-related leave of absence for general manger Steve Keim, a situation that has been developing really over the course of the last several weeks and several months for the Arizona Cardinals. He steps away, no timetable for his return," Rapoport said. "Obviously for the Arizona Cardinals it has been a lot this season. On the field we had DeAndre Hopkins' suspension, we have Kyler Murray's torn ACL. Off the field, this situation with Steve Keim obviously is one, you had an assistant coach fired after an incident in Mexico. The record is not good, it has been an absolutely trying season for the Arizona Cardinals and for Keim obviously as part of this, received an extension before the season, remains to be seen when he will be back with the team. Future certainly in doubt there, we will see, up in the air, I would say when and if he ends up coming back."

The Cardinals issued a statement Wednesday about Keim's status, saying "Arizona Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence. Keim’s duties are being handled on an interim basis by Vice President, Player Personnel Quentin Harris and Vice President, Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson. Out of respect for privacy — which is required by law — the team will refrain from commenting further."

Keim, 50, has been Arizona's GM since 2013. He is under contract through the 2027 season after signing an extension before this season.

It's not the first time Keim has had to step away from the Cardinals. He was suspended for five weeks and fined after charges for DUI were filed against him in 2018.

Keim, as well as head coach Kliff Kingsbury, have come under fire for the team's 4-9 record this season with many calling for the Cardinals to fire the general manager and head coach.

The Cardinals face the Denver Broncos on the road in NFL Week 15.

