GM Steve Keim’s return to Cardinals ‘certainly in doubt,’ ‘up in the air’

It cam as a surprise on Wednesday when the Arizona Cardinals announced that general manager Steve Keim was taking a health-related leave of absence. In early reports, it was described as an indefinite leave.

It is certainly possible that he does not return.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had more insight on Thursday. There is “no timetable for his return.”

“It remains to be seen when he will be back with the team,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “The future is certainly in doubt there (and) up in the air, I would say. We’ll see when and if he ends up coming back.”

Rapoport also described it as a “situation that has been developing over the course of the last several weeks and several months.”

This would suggest either a declining health problem or it could be related to something he has been doing that is affecting his health.

In the meantime, Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris are now both splitting Keim’s duties.

List

FINAL SCORE: Kyler Murray injured in 27-13 loss to Patriots

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire