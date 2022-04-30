Here’s what GM Ryan Poles had to say about Bears’ Day 2 draft picks

The Chicago Bears finally took center stage on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, where they had three selections between Rounds 2 and 3.

The Bears drafted Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon (39th overall), Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (48th) and Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (71st). All three selections addressed important needs for Chicago.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles was pleased with the additions of Gordon, Brisker and Jones on Day 2.

“We are excited,” Poles said, via ChicagoBears.com. “Today went really well. We added three players that I know are going to help our team get better. They’re going to improve our team and the playmaking, they’re going to improve our team in the locker room and the culture that we’re trying to build. So, anytime you kind of hit that trifecta of these players improving different areas of your organization, you’re excited about that.”

Here’s what Poles had to say about the additions of Gordon, Brisker and Jones on Day 2:

Poles on Bears' Day 2 picks as a whole:

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“They’re passionate about football,” Poles said. “They’re tough. They’re team-oriented. They communicate really well. They’re responsible, dependable; all of those things that we’ve talked about, that we look for. We just want to keep adding so the locker room gets better, the field gets better, the practice habits get better, competition gets better. And I feel like we hit all of those parts with these guys.”

Poles on cornerback Kyler Gordon's impact on the defense:

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

“The great thing about him is his movement skills are outstanding,” Poles said. “He’s tough. [He has] what we call reactive athleticism, twitchy. He’s going to help us in coverage big-time and make that whole defense even better.

“The other thing you love about him is just the instincts. He’s got a great feel for the game. There’s been a lot of good players coming out of Washington, especially in that secondary, so we’re pumped about that.”

Poles on Gordon's dance background and how it translates to the football field:

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

“I know one of the cool things about him, people talk about him doing the ballet thing,” Poles said. “I don’t know if anyone mentioned it, but he was also big into kung fu as well. He’s a real cool, unique kid, and we’re excited to add him.”

He continued: “There’s a clip—they actually showed it on TV—he’s in coverage, it’s a back-shoulder [throw],” Poles said. “He actually opens up, turns, feet stick, they don’t move, two toes down, grabs it and has an interception. Some of those things are just not normal and he probably developed it from that background.”

Poles on what safety Jaquan Brisker brings to the table:

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“Really everything that you’ve heard myself and [coach] Matt [Eberflus] talk about the last few months, he has that in him,” Poles said. “And I think he’s going to make our secondary better as well. The cool thing about him, one of those attributes you look for in players is, ‘Can you make big plays in big moments?’ And he showed that over and over in his career, so we’re excited about him.

“I was looking through our scout stuff and one of the guys used the term ‘Super Bowl-over-accolade’ type. He’s all about team. He wants to win and he wants to be on a championship-caliber team, which again, that’s what we’re doing.”

Poles on Brisker coming up clutch

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Poles recalled a moment during last year’s Penn State-Wisconsin game where Brisker came up with a huge impact play. The Badgers were driving in Penn State territory when Brisker came down with a fourth-quarter interception to seal the 16-10 win.

“They’re in the red zone and there was a pass,” Poles said. “If they score, they’re going to win and he undercuts it, picks it off.”

Poles on why he took a chance on wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.:

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

“I was looking for those guys that are explosive and they’re playmakers and they can help in many different areas,” Poles said, “and that’s what this kid is, and when you get a chance to meet him, you’ll understand that he’s different.

“He’s special. There’s something about him … there is just an aura about him. Not only can he help our offense, he can help in many different ways. I’m not going to compare him to Deebo [Samuel]. But he has that flexibility where you can put him anywhere: Backfield. Slot. Outside. And then he’s a returner, he’s gunner. There are so many different things that he can do. And then, always adding that element of speed is important because as a defense, you have to think, ‘where is he?’ You have to find out where he is and then all of a sudden that opens up other things for other people. So, he’s going to be a good player.”

Poles on Luke Getsy's excitement to work with Jones:

USA Today Sports

“Yeah, because you can do different things with him,” Poles said. “You can put him in different areas. Like I mentioned: Backfield. Slot. Run cool plays with him, misdirections. And again, that’s a pain for a defense; not only like on game day, but to prepare for. You’ve got to take the extra step to understand who he is, where he’s at, what do they run out of this, and then you can kind of tweak and change that week to week.

“This guy breaks a lot of tackles. He can take the top off [defenses]. His run-after-the-catch is outstanding. He’s big, too. This isn’t a skinny, fast dude; this is a strong, violent runner. He used to be a running back, too. There’s a lot we can do.”

