GM mock draft would have Cardinals take Will Anderson

Mock draft season is in full swing and the latest projections are from ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, a former general manager. He makes the 31 picks in the first round based on what he would do as a GM rather than projecting what he thinks the team will do. These are the moves he thinks they should do.

With the third pick, Tannenbaum would do one of two things.

He would either select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson or trade the pick to the Colts, who have the fourth pick.

The Cardinals ranked 19th in pressure rate (29%) and 23rd in sacks (36) last season. After they lost Zach Allen to free agency and J.J. Watt to retirement, this is an easy decision for me. Anderson is a long, quick pass-rusher who shows shades of Von Miller in his game. No player has had more sacks (34.5) or pressures (134) in the FBS over the past three years. Alternatively, I could see Arizona moving back a spot in a trade with the Colts. And if I’m GM Monti Ossenfort, I’m taking phone calls right up until I have to turn the pick in, seeking the best possible deal.

Anderson seems like a sure-fire success in the NFL, so it would take a lot to trade back, unless it is only one spot, where the Cardinals could get more draft capital and still land Anderson.

