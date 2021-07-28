GM Jon Robinson: Titans are at 90 percent vaccination rate

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
After experiencing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks of the 2020 season, the Tennessee Titans are seeing the vast majority of the team getting the vaccine in 2021.

During a press conference on the first day of practice at Titans training camp, general manager Jon Robinson revealed that the team has a vaccination rate of 90 percent, a rate only 14 teams in the league have reached, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Robinson also noted that the Titans want to be a good example for the Nashville community in regards to getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that all coaches who will be directly interacting with players are vaccinated, also.

Robinson says that many players will continue wearing masks during team stretch and warm-ups, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they haven’t been partly or fully vaccinated.

Titans safety Kevin Byard, who revealed he is vaccinated, appeared in a PSA about the COVID-19 vaccine, which was voiced by announcer Mike Keith.

