GM John Schneider never actively negotiated on a Russell Wilson trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters on Wednesday via a Zoom press conference that he “never actively negotiated” on a Russell Wilson trade this offseason.

Wilson gave a number of interviews following the Seahawks’ disappointing end to the season leading many to believe he was looking for a way out of Seattle. His camp even went so far as to leak four potential teams Wilson would entertain as possible new landing spots, including the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.

Things started to heat up in Chicago, with rumors swirling the Bears were willing to deal huge capital – three first-round picks and a couple of starters – to acquire Seattle’s signal-caller.

Stories of clandestine meetings between the two clubs’ general managers surfaced, making Seahawks fans start to really sweat.

Schneider has now confirmed that while he admits a number of teams did reach out to inquire about the quarterback, he never actively negotiated on a Wilson trade.

You can listen to the entire press conference below.

Related

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson No. 7 in NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List

Recommended Stories

  • Pete Carroll: We plan on Russell Wilson being here for a good while

    One of the main stories of the offseason was quarterback Russell Wilson‘s clear and public frustrations with the Seahawks. While it never progressed to the point of Wilson explicitly requesting a trade, Wilson’s agent did release a list of four potential trade destinations for the QB. But in his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, Seattle [more]

  • Seahawks: We have to let legal process play out with Aldon Smith

    Aldon Smith‘s arrest on a battery charge was a topic at a Wednesday press conference with Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll. Smith was arrested due to an incident that occurred days after agreeing to a contract to join the Seahawks as an edge rusher. The Seahawks issued a statement at [more]

  • Seahawks never had “active negotiations” with any team for Russell Wilson

    A report six weeks ago indicated the Bears made an “aggressive pursuit” of Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks told them they weren’t trading their star quarterback. That followed Wilson’s agent publicly providing a list of four teams — the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints — for whom Wilson would waive his no-trade clause. The Seahawks [more]

  • Seahawks' John Schneider has ‘just a little jab’ for 49ers GM John Lynch

    If you aren't first, you're last.

  • John Schneider: Jamal Adams “a very important part of our future”

    Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider’s pre-draft press conference on Wednesday opened with cardboard cutouts of the two men in front of microphones. After Carroll and Schneider materialized, Schneider joked that it was a preview of what their draft room would look like during the first round on Thursday night. The [more]

  • Mickey Loomis: I don’t see a lot of holes on Saints roster

    The Saints parted ways with a number of players this offseason as they worked to get under the salary cap in time for the start of the league year, which might lead some to believe that the team might be looking to maximize the number of draft picks they use in the next few days. [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones could be like Drew Brees, Chris Simms says

    There is not much to dislike about Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, says NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms.

  • Broncos pick up former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater in Panthers trade

    The Broncos traded for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, bringing in the Saints backup to compete with Drew Lock, and maybe a 2021 draft pick.

  • Vegas tourism, airport, casinos show rebound from virus

    Las Vegas is bouncing back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, with new economic reports showing increases in airport passengers and tourism, and a big jump in a key index showing that casinos statewide took in $1 billion in winnings last month for the first time since February 2020. “I don’t believe anyone imagined this level of gaming win,” Michael Lawton, senior Nevada Gaming Control Board analyst, said of a Tuesday report showing 452 full-scale casinos in the state reported house winnings at the highest total since February 2013. Lawton called March 2021 “the perfect storm for gaming activity in Nevada.”

  • Donald Trump Seizes On Low Oscars Ratings To Bash Telecast: “Don’t Be So Politically Correct And Boring”

    Donald Trump’s office emailed a statement to reporters Tuesday in which the former president bashed the Oscars, noting its low ratings and suggesting that it return a host to the proceedings and change its name back to the Academy Awards. “What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the ‘Oscars’ —a […]

  • Rick Ross Remembers Working With DMX: 'I Got to See the Funny Side of Him’

    Rick Ross also spoke to the 'PEOPLE Every Day' podcast about DMX's struggles with addiction, and how he sympathized with what he was going through.

  • Stephen Curry explained how Steve Kerr won him over after replacing a beloved coach

    Stephen Curry was initially skeptical of Steve Kerr replacing Mark Jackson, but was won over by his new head coach's "humility."

  • Urban Meyer spoke to Russell Wilson before hiring Darrell Bevell

    Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reached out to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before hiring offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

  • Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin taking leave of absence

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • UFC 261: How, when and where to watch Kamaru Usman face Jorge Masvidal

    Dana White is giving three title fights to the UFC's first full-capacity crowd in over a year.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Lightning, Panthers clinch playoff bids

    Brayden Point tallied a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored and Ondrej Palat added two assists as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning rode strong production from their top line to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night and clinch a playoff berth. Alex Killorn added two goals and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay improved to 7-3-0 in its past 10 games by winning for the third straight time.

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Will Deshaun Watson be traded this week?

    As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]