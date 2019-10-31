The 49ers have a good thing going.

The club is 7-0 entering their Week 9 game Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The players have meshed well in the locker room, and are clearly having a lot of fun.

General manager John Lynch said on The 49ers Insider Podcast that he enjoys seeing the team celebrate together after sacks and interceptions. After all, he and coach Kyle Shanahan have given a lot of thought in assembling a roster to bring in players they believed would create that kind of chemistry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We've identified the qualities in both talent and what we call spirit, what's important to us," Lynch said. "Now, every player is not going to check every box, but we really challenged ourselves early on, Kyle and myself and our staffs, (to ask) What is it we're looking for?"

Lynch said he remembers when Steve Young and Jerry Rice spoke to the team during the training camp of 2017.

The message they shared with the team resonated with everyone in the organization, there has to be a sense of unity and selflessness in order for the organization to turn the corner after two seasons in which the club won a combined 10 games.

"I think there's a great feeling of that amongst our players right now, that they have each others' backs," Lynch said. "That's fun and that doesn't ensure you anything, but it gives you a chance every week."

GM John Lynch likes the chemistry the 49ers have developed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area