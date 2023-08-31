GM Joe Douglas: Jets 'not running or hiding from any expectations'

Jets GM Joe Douglas / John Erikson/SNY

The lights are always bright in New York City. But for the Jets, that spotlight is shining even brighter as the 2023 regular season begins.

After adding superstars Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook, and with reigning Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner on the rise, and Quinnen Williams establishing himself as one of the premier lineman in football, the weight of expectations on these Jets feel immense.

But when general manger Joe Douglas met with reporters on Thursday at Florham Park, fresh off of whittling the roster down to 53 players and 16-man practice squad, he made it clear that the Jets aren’t shying away from any expectation. He knows this team has plenty to prove, and he’s excited for what’s to come.

“It’s a team effort, 100 percent, because when you look at our roster, we talk about using every avenue to build this team,” Douglas said of the initial roster. “When you look at the final roster, you see that. We’ve literally used every avenue, whether it’s draft picks, unrestricted free agent signings, undrafted guys, trades. We’ve used every avenue to build this initial 53.

“Excited to move forward, excited about the season, but ultimately excited doesn’t win games. It’s preparation, execution and discipline that wins games, so we’ve got a really tough matchup Week 1 against the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bills of the AFC East, so looking forward to that opportunity.”

On paper, the Jets are as talented as any team in the league. But Douglas knows full well that NFL games are not won on paper. They’re won between the white lines, and the next step for Gang Green is to go out and prove that they belong among the league’s Super Bowl contenders.

“We’re excited to be in the conversation as one of the better teams in the league, but like I said earlier, excitement doesn’t win games,” said Douglas. “We’ve got a lot to prove. We’re in a good place moving forward. I think one of the first checkpoints is getting through training camp and having a productive training camp and staying healthy, and we’ve been able to do that. The next stepping is going out there and proving it on Sundays and winning games and winning division games. So, we’re jumping right into the fire the first game of the year.”

With all of these heightened expectations, Douglas was asked what a successful season would like to him. With the Jets not having a winning season since 2015, Douglas made it clear that competing for a Super Bowl is the goal, but the team will take things one game at a time.

“I’ll let everybody debate what that looks like, but I said it earlier, we’re not running or hiding from any expectations that are out there. I think when the dust settles, you want to be in the conversation as one of those teams that can compete for a Super Bowl. You get a ticket into the dance and anything happens. So, I think with the training camp we’ve had, the job that the players have done, the job that the coaching staff has done, we’re ready, but we’re really not looking any further than the Buffalo Bills.

“We’re just going to take this one day, one week at a time.”

Of course, Douglas knows first-hand what it takes to win a Super Bowl. He was part of Super Bowl-winning front offices with both the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, and when he looks at this current Jets team, he does see one major similarity between this squad and his previous stops.

“I think the common denominator between those Super Bowl teams in Baltimore and Philly was it started in the locker room,” he explained. “It started with great leadership, and it was a great combination of personalities, but just great people, I mean great guys in those locker rooms. Those are player-driven locker rooms with fantastic people and leaders.

"So, you feel that chemistry when you walk out there, when you come into the building every day, there’s really good chemistry. I know you guys have heard me say the most important room is the locker room, and I feel like this locker room is in a good place.”