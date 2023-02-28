GM Jason Licht: Bucs could take a QB early in 2023 NFL draft

After Tom Brady’s retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been left with a massive question mark at quarterback heading into the 2023 offseason.

Kyle Trask is the only player currently under contract at the position for the upcoming season, and while the Bucs are obviously expected to add some veteran competition for the third-year second-round pick, it’s also possible they could target a new prospect early in this year’s draft.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht spoke with the media Tuesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, and made it clear that spending a top pick on a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft isn’t out of the realm of possibility (via Pewter Report):

#Bucs GM Jason Licht speaks on if they’re still considering drafting a QB in an early round. pic.twitter.com/O0bnsVz19Y — PewterReport (@PewterReport) February 28, 2023

While it’s unlikely the Bucs would be able to trade up high enough to land top prospects like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis might slide down the board far enough to get Tampa Bay to jump.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire