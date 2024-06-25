GM J.J. Picollo explains Royals’ philosophy when it comes to the trade deadline

A season ago, the Royals had a 32-75 record by the end of July, so it was clear they’d be sellers at the trade deadline.

General manager J.J. Picollo even talked with teams that were interested in acquiring Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

The Royals’ philosophy has changed dramatically this year. With a little more than a month to go before the July 30 deadline, Picollo is keeping Perez (and others) in his mind when thinking about any possible deal to add players.

“We’re gonna be aggressive,” Picollo said Sunday in an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “The thing we have to keep in mind is, I like to think that we’re just getting into a window where we’re going to have a nice handful of seasons. So how far do we want to push this thing is something that we have to answer as a front office.

“But I will say that I feel an obligation personally to the guys that committed to this team and chose Kansas City, and to the Salvador Perezes and the Bobby Witts who have chosen to be here long term to add to this club. So, we will be aggressive, and we’ll look at anything and everything.”

While speaking with reporters during the Royals’ previous homestand, Picollo said he’d like to add bat to the lineup and find bullpen help.

“If we can do that and be in a better spot going into the second half of the year,” Picollo said, “I’ll be happy to do it.”

The Royals beat the Marlins 4-1 on Monday and have a 43-37 record. They are third in the American League Central, a game behind the Twins and a half-game back of the Red Sox for the final Wild Card spot.

A whopping 25 teams in Major League Baseball either currently occupy a postseason spot or are within 7 1/2 games. That complicates matters for the Royals.

“The thing that makes the trade deadline very difficult is one there’s a lot of competition,” Picollo said. “If we’re looking at a reliever you can be guaranteed 12 other teams are looking at that same reliever. So how much are you willing to give up to get that extra bullpen arm?

“Or is our approach more let’s try to win some of these deals on the margins. It may not be the marquee closer, but maybe two additional arms where we’re saving our farm system, but we’re making our bullpen deeper might be the way to go. But it certainly starts with what our needs are.”