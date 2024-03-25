GM Dan Morgan explains why Panthers traded Brian Burns

Dan Morgan wasn’t handed an easy job when he was named the new president of football operations and general manager of the Carolina Panthers. In fact, he just had to make one of the most difficult decisions this franchise has faced in quite some time.

Two weeks ago, Morgan and the Panthers traded away star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants. The move effectively put an end to the year-long stalemate in contract talks and awarded the two-time Pro Bowler the massive big-money deal he was looking for.

On Thursday, via a Zoom call from the NFL’s Annual League Meeting, Morgan explained why the team pulled the trigger on what he described as a “tough decision.”

Calls the Burns trade a "tough decision," but salary cap room and draft picks they received were key to deal. Says they're "still talking" to Clowney, among other FAs, "trying to make this roster the most competitive roster in the NFL." Adding edge rusher obviously a need. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 25, 2024

In return for Burns, the Panthers received the 39th overall pick of the upcoming draft, a pick swap of the 141st and 166th selections and a 2025 fifth-rounder.

The trade also opened up approximately $24 million in salary cap space for Carolina, who had placed the franchise tag on Burns the week prior to the swap.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire