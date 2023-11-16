GM confirms CEO of commercial electric vehicle unit BrightDrop is leaving

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show Katz is leaving the company, but has not left yet)

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors confirmed on Thursday that Travis Katz, CEO of its BrightDrop electric commercial vehicle unit, is leaving the company, without elaborating on the reason for his pending departure.

Katz, a longtime tech entrepreneur who had joined GM in 2020 from venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

(This story has been corrected to say Travis Katz is leaving the company, but has not left yet, in the headline and in paragraph 1)

