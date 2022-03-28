GM Chris Grier says teams have called about two Dolphins

General manager Chris Grier and the rest of the Miami Dolphins decision-makers have done a lot to improve their roster after the team missed the postseason for the fifth year in a row.

They’ve added a number of players in free agency who will have varying levels of contributions, including Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Alec Ingold, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Keion Crossen. They also took a swing in the trade market, sending five picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

With that trade leaving Miami with the fewest picks in this year’s draft and some players whose roles could shrink in 2022, the Dolphins have been approached by a number of teams regarding trades.

According to Grier at the owners’ meetings on Monday, they’ve received calls on wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter.

Grier speaks well of Deiter, says multiple teams have offered picks for him — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 28, 2022

Dolphins GM Chris Grier says he’s received trade calls on WR DeVante Parker. He anticipates him on roster but they’ll listen. Crowded WR room w Hill, Waddle, Ced Wilson & Parker Also says contract talks w CB Xavien Howard/his agent ongoing, hopes it gets done sooner than later. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 28, 2022

As NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe mentions in his tweet, the wide receiver room is getting a bit more crowded with Hill and Wilson’s arrivals. If everything goes right Parker is the third or fourth option in the receiver room alone. And, while his contract isn’t outrageous, it’s a bit high for a guy who could be a team’s fifth or sixth pass-catcher.

Deiter’s name being mentioned is a little surprising. He’s been decent in the middle of the line when he’s been healthy, but he dealt with multiple injuries last year that cost him a significant amount of time. If the Dolphins are going to look to upgrade in the draft, and there’s a strong possibility that they do so, they might consider those proposals.

