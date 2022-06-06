GM Chris Grier gushes about Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s ability

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made targeted wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason as a player that he needed to have on his team.

While Hill has only taken reps on the practice field, Grier’s excited about the potential he has to impact the game.

“He does something on the field every day that has you shaking his head,” Grier explained to Sirius XM’s Alex Marvez and Charles Davis in a recent interview (transcribed by the Miami Herald). “Everyone knows the speed and what he does. A phenomenal athlete. Multiple people in Kansas City told me just wait until you watch him in practice and watch the things he does. That’s what gets you excited.

“His love and passion for how he plays, it’s really impressive watching him work. That has been a catalyst. Jaylen Waddle already has been a very good practice player for us. And Cedrick Wilson Jr. [too]. The whole group being around with [Hill’s] energy, work ethic has elevated the expectations. It seeps through to all facets of the team.”

Grier gave up five draft picks and a massive contract to get Hill to don the aqua and orange. That’s how highly he thought of the wideout before he joined the organization. Now, when Grier looks at his offensive skill players, he can’t help but feel a sense of accomplishment.

Whether Hill can take the offense to the next level remains to be seen, but it seems like he’s going to do everything in his power to make it happen.

