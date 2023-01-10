GM Chris Ballard on Colts: 'I've failed a lot of people highly disappointed in where we're at'
General manager Chris Ballard on the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season.
On Tuesday, the Panthers signed CB Herb Miller—who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.
The owner says there is no outcome Monday versus the 8-9 Buccaneers that would put McCarthy's status as Cowboys head coach at risk. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew said on Tuesday they plan to evaluate the entire quarterback landscape this offseason, including possible veterans options and Sam Howell.
The Bears enter a potentially transformational offseason with a boatload of salary cap space and the No. 1 pick. They will be "open" to anything as they look to build a sustained winner.
WATCH: Sean Payton reminisces about 'summer job' as Cardinals ball boy and his relationship with the Bidwill family
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
After another magnificent game, George Kittle explained his unreal chemistry with 49ers rookie Brock Purdy.
Even if Bill Belichick's future in New England is safe, the head coach may have to have a hard conversation with team owner Robert Kraft this week. Greg Bedard joined "Boston Sports Tonight" on Monday to discuss the coach's future.
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.