GM chief Reuss addresses Penske St. Petersburg DQ

General Motors President Mark Reuss has issued a statement in the wake of last week’s disqualification of Team Penske at the St. Petersburg IndyCar race it won in March while using GM’s turbocharged V6 engines supplied under the Chevrolet banner by Ilmor Engineering.

Questions of whether members of the Team Chevy/Ilmor staff were aware of Team Penske’s illegal use of push-to-pass horsepower when the system was deactivated for their rivals or were somehow involved in the matter was addressed by the Michigan native.

“We respect the decision and actions of IndyCar as well as Team Penske’s commitment to improve their processes and controls,” Reuss said. “Chevrolet engaged a third-party law firm to conduct a thorough review of the matter, and they found no evidence that any Chevrolet employee had any knowledge of or involvement in the matter. Chevy looks forward to engaging with IndyCar and our partner race teams to assist in any enhancements that further support the integrity of IndyCar competition.”

Story originally appeared on Racer