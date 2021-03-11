GM Bob Myers says Warriors will be ‘aggressive’ at NBA trade deadline

Tommy Call III
·2 min read
Sitting near a .500 record at the All-Star break, the NBA trade deadline could provide the boost the Golden State Warriors need in the chase for the playoffs in the Western Conference.

With Steph Curry playing at an MVP caliber paired with Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s steady play heading into the second half of the season, an acquisition could help the Warriors build a postseason run.

According to Bob Myers, Golden State could be “aggressive” at the 2021 trade deadline. During an appearance on the Steiny, Dibs and Guru Show on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, the Warriors general manager said the team could be “more open” to making and listening to calls around the deadline than they have in the past.

Via Steiny, Dibs and Guru on 95.7 The Game – San Francisco:

(H/T @DrewShiller of NBC Sports Bay Area)

It’s the balancing act as far as what makes sense now, but doesn’t hamper us in the future. What can we do that maybe can be beneficial this year and into next year.

We’ll be aggressive. We’ll look around. There were years where we had the best record and were pretty quiet at the trade deadline. We didn’t really do much or make many calls. I think we’ll be more open in making calls and listening to calls than we’ve been.

With assets like rookie James Wiseman and a potential top pick in 2021 from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors will likely have the capital to seal a move at the deadline.

Following the All-Star Game, the Warriors have reportedly shown interest in Houston’s Victor Oldadipo and Chicago’s Otto Porter, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. If the Warriors stay aggressive in the trade market, the Oladipo and Porter moves could be the first of several potential deals the Warriors are linked with as rumors heat up.

