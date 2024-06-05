GM Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski sign extensions with Browns

The Cleveland Browns are keeping their front office in place for the first time since their return in 1999.

The team has announced that general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have been signed to contract extensions:

No one else we'd want leading the way We've extended Coach Stefanski and AB! 📰 » https://t.co/IMH2Y15hDi pic.twitter.com/05KTsRVfjP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 5, 2024

Browns ownership released this statement via the team’s website following the announcement:

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns,” principal owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. “We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise.”

Stefanski and Berry were both hired in the early portions of the 2020 offseason. Stefanski has the most wins (37) and highest winning percentage (.552) of any Cleveland head coach since the franchise’s return.

The length of the extensions have yet to be announced.

Stefanski’s reaction can be found below:

excited to keep working 💪 pic.twitter.com/PrlxwkKZue — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire