Glynn soccer boys fall to Lakeside-DeKalb in second round

Apr. 30—The Terrors went toe-to-toe with a top 5 team for 40 minutes in their second-round matchup Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.

But a couple of quick scores to open the second half helped lift visiting Lakeside-DeKalb over the Glynn Academy boys 3-0.

Following a scoreless first half, Lakeside-DeKalb exploded out of halftime with a pair of scores within the first eight minutes of the period. With Glynn Academy pressing to get on the board as time wound down in the contest, Lakeside put up another late goal to seal the win.

"Obviously we're disappointed, but that's a very good team," said Glynn boys coach Bobby Brockman. "They probably should have won that region. They kind of let one slip away. They're the fourth-ranked team in the state...

"We had a couple of good opportunities in the first half, and we let them slip away, and then we didn't start off the second half real well, gave up a couple opportunities."

Still, Glynn Academy has little reason to hang its collective heads after a strong season that saw the team finish the regular season 16-2-1 and win the Region 2-6A title.

"There are eight regions in the high school association for 6A, there's 56 teams," Brockman said. "We're putting a trophy in for the region championship this year, which at the beginning of the year, nobody really thought we would do that.

"We're one of eight teams that can do that, and then obviously somebody will put one in for the state title. So nine out of 56 teams, we're putting one in the case."

Of course, simply getting the opportunity to finish out the season was a victory in its own right a year after spring sports came to a screeching hault amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

That fact wasn't lost on the Terrors' longtime coach.

"I'm very appreciative of the fact that we were able to finish the season," Brockman said. "I thought it was a blessed season. We've got a lot to be proud and thankful for."

Story continues

The five seniors on the Glynn Academy roster finish their prep careers 52-9-6 overall and 27-4 in Region 2-6A with a pair of region titles and seven playoff wins.

The next generation of Terrors have gotten their feet wet now — four sophomores and a freshman started Thursday — and they'll look to continue the program's legacy next season.

"We'll be back next year, and the squad will be hungry for another run at things," Brockman said.