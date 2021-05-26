Glynn Academy baseball coach Trent Mongero retires

May 26—After building a legacy that spans 30 years, four programs, and countless athletes, Glynn Academy baseball head coach Trent Mongero is retiring.

Mongero informed The News of his plans Tuesday, citing his health and a desire to spend time with family as reasons for stepping away from his role as a full-time teacher and high school baseball coach.

"It's God's timing. It's meant for me to step away at this point in time in my life and turn it over to somebody who has their full health and can give these boys everything that they need," Mongero said. "I wish I could be that guy, but reality is that I would be shortchanging them, myself, and even my staff to a degree, if I tried to continue on as head coach."

Last year, Mongero revealed heart problems that would require open heart surgery, though in pre-op, doctors decided to push pause two days before the procedure.

Mongero made concessions this season, coaching exclusively from the dugout for the first time, but surgery was still just a matter of time.

"That's on the horizon, and the doctors, of course, are encouraging me to reduce my stress loads, and just to take better care of myself," Mongero said. "That's one big reason. I'll be in my middle 50s next year. I'm just getting older, and I have to make a decision in regards to my health."

The other major factor in Mongero's decision to step down as the head coach at Glynn Academy was to clear him to spend more time with family.

Mongero's son, Taber, is playing college baseball at his father's alma matter University of North Carolina Wilmington, and his daughter is completing her degree at the University of Georgia.

"My wife has been a tremendous coach's wife the whole time, I need to be able to spend more time with her alone, and traveling to see our kids," Mongero said. "But truth of the matter is, the person I need to probably spend the most time with is my daughter.

"She's a senior in college at UGA, and she has, to a large degree, taken the greatest backseat, for lack of a better word, in my time. Not because I care any less about her, it's just that I'm in baseball, and she's a very independent person. Because of that, I don't get to spend near enough quality time with her, and I don't want, for one second, my passion of helping other kids to now cause resentment for the rest of my daughter's life with me because I didn't spend time with her growing up."

Mongero will be sticking around the Golden Isles.

He professed his appreciation for Glynn Academy and the community while offering the next coach as much or as little assistance with the program as they desire.

"I'm a Terror for life," Mongero said. "We're going to be living in this community, my wife is staying as a teacher at the school. We had unbelievable community support at Glynn Academy. I had tremendous administrative support. Our booster club (members) are high-functioning people who truly care about the program. We've had zero parental issues this last year, and there's probably not a whole lot of baseball programs at the high school level in the state of Georgia that can say that.