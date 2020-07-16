Wednesday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race featured underglow lighting on Cup cars similar to what has been showcased under cars in “The Fast and Furious” films.

Blue lights were underneath Fords. Orange lights were under Chevrolets. Red lights were under Toyotas.

Consider William Byron a fan of the lights.

“The lights under the cars were cool to see,” he said after the race.

Not everyone was sold on the concept, though.

“I wish mine would have fallen off,” Kevin Harvick said, laughing. “The only person that I talked to that thought that that underglow light was good was my 8‑year‑old. Hopefully the kids liked it. It was definitely something that I’m way out of that age group for.”

All-Star Race winner Chase Elliott also wasn’t a big fan of the lights under the back of the cars.

“I didn’t think it did much of anything, to be honest with you,” he said. “It sure didn’t do anything for me.”

Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, had his driver turn off those lights — drivers had a switch on their dash — when Elliott came in for pit stops.

“I didn’t want to take a chance and have the lights ‑‑ we didn’t get the lights until pretty late in the game,” Gustafson said. “We hadn’t had experience doing it. I don’t think it would be a problem ultimately. Certainly we weren’t going to take that chance.”

So now the question for NASCAR is to glow or not to glow in future races.

To glow or not to glow? That is the question for NASCAR originally appeared on NBCSports.com