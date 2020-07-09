Glow in the dark: Cup cars get new look for All-Star Race

Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race will be a little brighter than expected.

NASCAR announced Thursday that the exhibition night race at Bristol Motor Speedway will see certain competitors racing with underglow lights on their cars.

Cars that have automatically qualified for the event will have the lights.

Drivers who have already clinched an All-Star Race spot: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

The light placement was first seen on Chip Ganassi Racing cars at Champion's Week 2019 in Nashville during a burnout competition.





The best looking NASCAR burnout you'll ever see. This might be the best looking NASCAR burnout you’ll ever see. 💨Monster Energy | Kurt Busch Posted by Chip Ganassi Racing on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The lights are the latest change NASCAR has made for the event, which will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time.

The race will feature the introduction of the choose rule. The rule designates a spot on the track where a driver must select if they wish to restart on the inside lane or outside lane.

Cars will also have special paint schemes that shift the numbers on the side of the cars over for sponsor placement.

Proud that @CGRnascar were trendsetters in Nashville. It will be fun to see all cars ‘glowing’ at the All-Star race. https://t.co/QVA8fhPEfA — Doug Duchardt (@DougDuchardt) July 9, 2020





