Gloves are overrated: Marlins OF Jesus Sanchez catches fly ball barehanded

It probably wasn't what Jesus Sanchez had in mind when chasing down a fly ball, but it worked out all the same.

The Miami Marlins outfielder got crossed up on a fly ball down the right field line while facing the Washington Nationals, to the point that his glove wasn't in position to catch the ball hurtling toward him. So he caught it barehanded:

Barehanded catch on a fly ball! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/k6ptqzBh6Y — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2021

Another angle:

Jesus Sanchez just caught a fly ball with his bare hand. pic.twitter.com/FDhsb7xIwe — Justin Groc (@justgroc) September 21, 2021

That play was preceded by a two-run homer from Sanchez in the previous inning, so it's been an interesting game for the rookie.

Ranked by Baseball America as a top-100 prospect in previous years, Sanchez is nearing the end of a rookie season in which he's hit .244/.310/.487 with 12 homers in 54 games. MLB Pipeline rated his glove as above average, but his other hand may be even better.