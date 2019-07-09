Glover Quin says he’s “walking away” from football

The Lions released veteran safety Glover Quin this offseason, and he’s decided to not look for another team.

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, Quin has chosen to retire after 10 seasons.

“Playing professional sports was always a dream of mine. Football was the route I chose and God blessed me to be able to persevere through all the hardships and play 10 years in the NFL,” Quin said. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity I had to play in the NFL with such great players and two great organizations.

“Football was never who I was as a person. It was always what I had done. I wanted to use football as a stepping stone into the rest of my life and not let football be my life. I always only wanted to play 10 years. Said if I was able to walk off the field after the last game in Year 10, it would be really hard for me to walk back on. I’m young, I’m healthy and I got a lot of life to live. So I’m walking away from the game of football.”

Quin, 33, started every game over the last six seasons with the Lions, leading the league in interceptions and earning All-Pro honors in 2014.