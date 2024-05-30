Glover Quin is honored to be named to NM Sports Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame is celebrating its 50th year in June and the 2023 Class will feature 8 inductees. George Brooks, Amber Campbell, Charlie Criss, Larry Hays, Jim Marshall, Frank Maestas, Glover Quin, and Klaus Webber.

Former Lobo and Detroit Lions great, Glover Quinn was excited to be named to this hall of fame and says that New Mexico has a special place in his heart. “For me, it’s a huge accomplishment. It’s a testament to my career and the things that I was able to do”, said Quin.

The 2023 Induction Banquet will be held on June 23 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

