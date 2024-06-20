'Glove fit': Social media reacts to Thunder trading Josh Giddey for Bulls' Alex Caruso

The OKC Thunder pulled off the first major move of the NBA offseason on Thursday.

OKC is trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal.

Caruso, 30, is an elite perimeter defender who earned a spot on the All-Defensive second team this season. The 6-foot-5 guard also averaged a career-high 10.1 points on 40.8% shooting from deep.

Giddey, 21, is the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-8 guard averaged 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds this season, although he struggled during the playoffs and ultimately got benched for the first time in his three-year career.

Here's how the basketball world reacted the trade on social media:

I don’t know how Presti did it (or what it took to get the Bulls to agree), but that’s a move I wasn’t sure was possible. Glove fit, shot 41% from 3 on good volume, obviously doesn’t need to be questioned defensively, 6-5, gives OKC a player that can be in closing lineups. — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) June 20, 2024

Mark Daigneault was Alex Caruso’s head coach for the Oklahoma City Blue way back in the 2016-17 season. The Thunder were the first team to sign Caruso as an undrafted free agent. Reunited again in OKC. pic.twitter.com/uhWhdi6RWn — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 20, 2024

Sam Presti really is him



Didn't even have to give up a pick to get Caruso — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) June 20, 2024

The Thunder have approximately 1 bazillion draft picks and somehow the Bulls got none of them in return for Alex Caruso? — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 20, 2024

Alex Caruso last season:



10.1 PPG

3.5 APG

2.7 STL + BLK

40.8% 3PT



Held All-Star guards/forwards to 39.8% FG. pic.twitter.com/1o5C5q5S9m — StatMamba (@StatMamba) June 20, 2024

Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey sounds like a fantasy trade you do with the person in your league who doesn’t know any better — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) June 20, 2024

Initial thoughts on the Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso trade.



A really great deal for the Thunder as they add a veteran guard with championship experience, all defensive pedigree, career 38% 3 point shooter, backup point guard who brings energy and overall the ultimate glue guy. — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) June 20, 2024

Lu Dort, Cason Wallace & Alex Caruso.. go ahead & pray for perimeter players around the league lmao — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) June 20, 2024

Thunder still believe Josh Giddey is a really good player.



But his skill set isn’t complimentary to OKC’s best players.



Hoping the best for Giddey in Chicago. He’ll excel with the ball in his hands.



But you just can’t take the ball out of SGA and JDub’s hands.. they’re elite… — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) June 20, 2024

