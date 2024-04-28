Glove battle is a happy headache for Naismith

Hearts boss Steven Naismith reckons his side can only benefit from Zander Clark and Craig Gordon vying for the number one jersey as they look to secure their place in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.

Naismith has rotated the pair in recent weeks and Clark got the nod at Rugby Park on Saturday, producing a big save in the dying embers of the goalless draw with Kilmarnock.

"That's the joy of having two really good goalies," Naismith said.

"I've got the confidence that even though Zander has missed the last two, that he comes in and will be as solid as he's been all season.

"The two of them are doing all they can to make the Euros squad - it's as simple as that.

"I think they have done all they can in the games they've played this season. We'll see how the coming weeks go, but it might be an opportunity to give them both game time."