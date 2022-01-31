Glove from Antonio Brown meltdown during Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game up for auction

An infamous piece of equipment from one of the all-time NFL meltdowns is now available for purchase.

The right-handed glove worn by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, one he threw into the stands when he quit on his team in the middle of a game Jan. 2, is available in an auction.

The online auction is being held at Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions and was posted Sunday night with a starting bid of $81, in honor of the jersey number he wore as a member of the Buccaneers.

"The glove is a tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment," Lelands wrote in the description of the item.

The auction will end Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Late Monday afternoon, the current bid was $802.

In a Week 17 game against the New York Jets, an eventual 28-24 victory for Tampa, Brown took off his jersey and pads in the middle of the third quarter and tossed various items of clothing into the stands as he skipped off the field shirtless. At one point, Brown even did jumping jacks in one of the end zones. He went into the tunnel, dressed and left the stadium.

At the end of the game, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc" and the team officially released him several days later.

According to Brown, he told Arians that he was too injured to return to the game and that Arians told Brown to leave the field. Arians denied that and said Brown had given him no indication that he was too hurt to play

The glove is a white Nike one, but the interesting feature about it, according to Lelands, is that is that on the base of the glove, below the palm, there's a logo of the Oakland Raiders that has been blacked out. Though the Raiders currently play in Las Vegas, Brown was briefly a member of the team after they traded for him in March 2019, before they relocated.

Brown, 33, has played in the NFL 12 seasons and is a four-time all-pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Antonio Brown's glove from Bucs-Jets meltdown game is up for auction