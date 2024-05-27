Gloucs v Derbyshire ends in rain-affected draw

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four)

Derbyshire 526: Lamb 207 & 166-4: Guest 57

Gloucestershire 530: Van Buuren 187, Bracey 144; Chappell 5-58

Gloucestershire (12 pts) drew with Derbyshire (14 pts)

Beau Webster completed a Gloucestershire home debut to remember before the rain-ruined County Championship Division Two match with Derbyshire petered out into a predictable draw.

The Australian all-rounder followed up his six-wicket haul in Derbyshire’s first innings of 526 by smashing 76 off just 79 balls as Gloucestershire extended their reply from an overnight 399-4 to 530 all out, with Zak Chappell claiming 5-58.

Chappell was denied a hat-trick – having taken the wickets of Matt Taylor and Marchant de Lange with successive balls – when his next delivery, also very full, crashed into Ajeet Singh Dale’s pads, but was rightly ruled to be missing leg stump.

James Bracey was dismissed for 144, looking aghast as the ball trickled onto his stumps and dislodged the bails as he attempted to sweep Alex Thomson, and Graeme van Buuren 187 after extending their record-breaking fifth-wicket stand to 277.

Skipper Van Buuren’s 236-ball knock, featuring 23 fours and three sixes, ended with the total on 475 when he drove at a good length ball from Sam Conners and edged to slip.

Too much time had been lost to the weather and the players shook hands at 16:53 BST when Derbyshire declared their second innings on 166-4, with a lead of 162.

Brooke Guest contributed 57, his second half-century of the match. He reached his fifty off 100 balls with seven fours but was snapped up at short-leg off Ollie Price after he and Wayne Madsen had added 70 for the third wicket.

The visitors took 15 points from the game and Gloucestershire 14.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.