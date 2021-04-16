James Bracey — Gloucestershire's James Bracey makes Test case with timely century against Somerset - GETTY IMAGES

Gloucestershire (301-8) trail Somerset by 11 runs

Not playing can do a cricketer good. After spending last summer and the winter in England’s biobubble as their reserve top-order Test batsman, but always unselected, James Bracey scored a century against Somerset off 208 balls, exactly the tempo at which Test hundreds are traditionally made.

Bracey, a 23-year-old left-hander, was calm, organised, solid and unfussy until his bat broke in half as he scored his 108th run. James Taylor, the watching England selector, could recommend Bracey as an opener if Rory Burns – his average down to 30 – has played his last Test, or as a No 3, as he is in this game, because he is also keeping wicket for Gloucestershire.

The highlight of yet another sunny yet chilly day was the passage of play that occupied almost the first hour after lunch when Somerset mounted an excellent attack through Jack Leach and Craig Overton, both of whom have changed their bowling method during their winter with England. Bracey alone stood between them and another Gloucestershire collapse, if not on the scale of last year’s derby when the visitors were dismissed for 70-odd in both innings.

Overton this season is running in with the ball in his right hand, not holding it in his left until he is a couple of strides away from the bowling crease. Keeping the ball in his left hand for most of his run-up helped him to disguise his reverse-swing. Keeping it in his right all the way has two advantages: a more precise grip on the new ball and therefore greater control, while also allowing him to accelerate to the crease more smoothly.

In any event, Overton no longer runs in like the bowler he was: the up-the slope, into-the-wind seamer at West Buckland school, while Jamie Overton, his twin brother, ran down the slope and bowled like the wind. And after all his hard yards he is a distinctly quicker and better bowler than when he played his four Tests for England.

Leach, too, bowled more quickly than before. He focused longer before each delivery and put more body, snap and follow-through into his action. Altogether snappier, he has become more like an Indian spinner after his winter in India, adding more zip to his essential steadiness.

Bracey appeared after Kraigg Brathwaite, the West Indies Test captain, had gone LBW to Overton’s inswinger, and he was left holding the baby when Chris Dent, tied down, tried to clip something outside off stump. In the hour after lunch, Leach was so accurate that his first nine overs cost nine runs, while Overton took two wickets from the old pavilion end. Marchant de Lange, signed from Glamorgan, was quicker still – almost a like-for-like replacement for Jamie Overton, and maybe more of a wicket-taker.

Bracey risked only one wild shot, going for a drive when on 97. Next ball he leg-glanced a four to reach his sixth first-class hundred but overall favoured the off side, before he was finally out for 118. His vigilance has given Gloucestershire the chance of a draw, to make up for last season’s rout by an innings.

Hampshire take control thanks to Abbas hat-trick

By Tim Wigmore

Mohammad Abbas took a hat-trick, while recording remarkable figures of six for 11, as Hampshire ended the second day in a commanding position against Middlesex.

Mohammad Abbas — Hampshire take control thanks to Mohammad Abbas hat-trick - GETTY IMAGES

Pakistani seamer Abbas, who was signed for his wicket-to-wicket seam bowling that is ideally suited to English conditions, removed Max Holden, Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi in consecutive balls, spanning the end of his first over and the start of his second.

Abbas’s hat-trick delivery came at the start of Middlesex’s fourth over. The ball seamed away fractionally from Eskinazi to snare his outside edge, which was gratefully seized by wicketkeeper Lewis McManus.

In his following over, he dismissed Robbie White and Martin Andersson, both lbw for ducks. When Sam Robson edged to third slip for 18, Abbas could dream of taking all 10 wickets. Instead, Kyle Abbott and Brad Wheal finished off the innings, bowling Middlesex out for 79, a first-innings deficit of 240.

In Hampshire’s second innings, Ian Holland and Sam Northeast helped build what already appears an impregnable position as they finished the day on 204 for two, a lead of 444.

Ollie Pope returned to form at the Oval to help Surrey’s response to Leicestershire’s 375. Pope’s 92 not out brimmed with sumptuous straight drives as Surrey reached 253 for three at the close.

Durham edged closer to victory over champions Essex. After Stuart Poynter’s 52 not out lifted Durham’s first innings to 259 – a lead of 163 – Dan Lawrence hit 76 for Essex, but with Durham captain Scott Borthwick following his century with two wickets, Essex closed on a precarious 208 for six, a lead of only 45.

At Trent Bridge, Stuart Broad marked his first-class return by taking three for 50 to help Nottinghamshire secure a 72-run first innings lead against Warwickshire.