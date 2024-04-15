Gloucestershire man begins seven-days-seven-marathons challenge

Phil Wiseman said he thought his mother was "very proud" of him, adding: "I also think she thinks I'm pretty mad" [BBC]

Could you run seven marathons in seven days? Phil Wiseman says bring it on.

The keen runner is raising funds for the Multiple Sclerosis [MS] Society and began his challenge earlier from his childhood home of Apperley near Tewkesbury.

He aims to make his way towards London, ending with the London Marathon on Sunday.

Mr Wiseman, whose mother has MS, said: "The pain that I feel will be nothing like the pain felt by MS sufferers."

His mother Ann said she was "incredibly proud" of him, adding: "I really can't comprehend what he's doing."

Mr Wiseman's week-long journey will take him towards Sutton, Greater London, where his mother was born and raised.

He told BBC Radio Gloucestershire he wanted to raise money for the MS Society because he had witnessed his mother's disease progress "to the point now where she's in a wheelchair".

"So many people suffer from MS and they haven't found a cure and he's seen first-hand what I have to live with," Ann said.

"So many people have to live with this or a lot worse."

Neighbours came out to support Phil Wiseman starting his challenge on Monday [BBC]

Mr Wiseman, a 31-year-old astronomer, said he had been doing "a lot of running and a lot of eating" in preparation.

While he describes himself as an experienced runner he has never run marathons back-to-back for a week before.

"I'm just treating them as 'get to the end'," he said, adding that he planned to take it easy for the start of his challenge.

The weather does not bother him either.

"I'll do it in rain, I'll do it in sun, I'll do it in wind. and a bit of a flood water to get through doesn't stop me either."

"He does like a challenge," said his father, Ian.

"Each challenge seems to be bigger than the last."

He said this latest challenge would be "an extraordinary effort".

'Very, very determined'

Mr Wiseman's family and fiancée Em Clifford will join him for some sections, while supporting him along the way.

He started his week of runs wearing a pink top and tutu with a Miss Piggy character on it and leggings featuring photos of his friends.

Mr Wiseman has already raised more than £7,500 of his £7,777 target.

"I think it's incredible. I have no doubt that he will do it," said Ms Clifford.

She said they had "a big supply of Epsom salts" and had planned the routes so he can have a "proper recovery session" every night.

"He's very very determined. If anyone can do something like this, he can."

