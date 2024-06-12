Gloucester sign ex-Northampton prop Petch

Gloucester have signed tight-head prop Alfie Petch on a deal of undisclosed length.

The 24-year-old spent last season at French second division side Biarritz where he made 17 appearances in the Pro2.

Petch began his career in Exeter Chiefs' academy and played for Championship side Cornish Pirates before spending 2022-23 with Northampton Saints.

"He’s already had plenty of experience at Exeter, Northampton, Cornish Pirates and Biarritz, and he’s still got plenty of development left in him," Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington said.

“Trevor Woodman [forwards coach] has done a great job with our front row and we’re excited to see how Alfie develops under him.

“We’ve got a good group of props here and I’m looking forward to seeing that competition drive each other’s game forward.”