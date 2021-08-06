Gloucester Sea Cadets land top honors

Aug. 6—As they'd say in the Navy, "Bravo Zulu" to two 15-year-old Gloucester Sea Cadets. They have been recognized by fellow sea cadets from New England and New Jersey for two of the highest honors a sea cadet in training can receive.

For Sea Cadet Petty Officer Callahan White, son of Muffy and Tad White, recognition came in the form of Overall Battalion Honor Cadet at Recruit Training.

Sea Cadet Anthony Russo, son of Joanna Russo, was named Honor Cadet for the Charlie Division.

Both received engraved plaques at a ceremony July 24 commemorating the end of ten days of intensive training at Camp Edwards joint military training base on Cape Cod.

For Robert Pallazolla, himself a Gloucester native, Air Force veteran, and one of three volunteers who run Gloucester's David G. Ouellet Division of the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets, the honors come as no surprise. Both cadets, says Pallazolla, were "naturals."

White and Russo, on the other hand, were not so sure. When he saw the quality of competition he was up against, says White, "I was like, 'I'm totally not gonna get this'." Likewise, says Russo, "When I heard my name being called, I thought, 'Really?'"

While the modesty may seem at odds with one of the hallmarks of Sea Cadet training, which is confidence building, it really isn't, says Russo's mother, Joanna. "What the Sea Cadets are really about is building character," she says, "good humans, future positive leaders committed to humanity."

Character building is also, says Pallazolla, a major factor in the awards process that won White and Russo recognition. "These two were outstanding in the way they were always helping their fellow cadets, " says Pallazolla, who has been training Gloucester Sea Cadets for over seven years now, ever since being spotted spinning a rifle in Gloucester's annual Horribles Parade. Parade participation is one way the Sea Cadets serve the community, so when Pallazolla's snappy military moves caught the eye of a sea cadet's parent, the parent tracked him down and "won him over" to the program.

Nobody is more won over by the Sea Cadets than Sea Cadets' parents. And with good reason.

Adolescence can be an emotional minefield. Unlike Army JROTC recruits, Sea Cadets don't have to wait until high school to join. They can start as early as age 10, and both White and Russo did. Minefield averted, and replaced by a multitude of amazing activities — from learning to fly helicopters to building an underwater robot, to regular drilling exercises, color guard, parades, hiking, survival training, war games, and most of all, community service.

This past Sunday, you may have caught Gloucester's Sea Cadets standing color guard at the rededication of the baseball fields at Stage Fort Park during the state Little League championships. Holidays, you'll see them in parades or serving meals for seniors. Any day, you may find them wherever veterans gather. Even more than flying a plane or helicopter, say White and Russo, listening to veterans tell their stories may be the most character-building exercise of them all.

Though not pressured to join the military, sea cadets, who "graduate" from the program on completion of high school, enter the military with advanced rank and pay. For White, who has his sights set on a career with the Navy SEALs, that is a huge draw. For Russo, who plans to be a civilian engineer, there is the "range of scholarships and educational funding" available to all cadet graduates.

Founded in 2003 by The Navy League of the U.S., a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America's sea services, this nationwide network of divisions is supported at a local level by various community and veteran organizations' efforts, Gloucester's division receives major funding from the family of Newton native and Vietnam casualty, Navy Seaman David G. Ouellet (1944-1967) for whom it is named.

Gloucester's David G. Ouellet division — currently 20 sea cadets strong — train two Sundays a month at Coast Guard Station Gloucester at Harbor Loop.

As well as the individual awards won by White and Russo, the cadets' Bravo Division, which is led by White as petty officer, was awarded honor division, bringing the awards tally to three.

So, as they also say in the Navy, "Hooya!" to Gloucester's Sea Cadets!

Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.

About the Sea Cadets

More information about Gloucester's David G. Ouellet Division of the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets may be found at gloucesterseacadets.org, on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/gloucesterseacadets/, or by emailing Robert Pallazolla at rpallazolla@gloucesterseacadets.org.